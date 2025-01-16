Micah Parsons Explained Why Jayden Daniels is Like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady
The Washington Commanders are flying high after getting their first playoff win in 19 years last week with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put the team on his back in the final minutes and led them down the field on a drive that ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Daniels has been everything Washington hoped for and more when they selected him with the No. 2 pick in last April's NFL draft. He will next face the biggest challenge of his rookie year as the Commanders will face the Lions in Detroit on Saturday night.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had some pretty high praise for Daniels this week, comparing him to two of the best to ever play the position—Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.
"In every moment it just seems like he’s never fazed," Parsons said on Inside the NFL. "So when I see that it’s just like I can’t go against a guy like that. We’ve only seen two guys in the league that’s not fazed like that when it matters the most and that’s Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. "
Parsons added:
"So when I see this guy, that’s just not fazed and every moment he just seems to shine the brightest and he just puts those drives together to win those games, I just can’t bet against a guy like that."
Here are his full comments:
Daniels will need a lot of that Brady-Mahomes magic against Dan Campbell's Lions, as the Commanders are heavy underdogs. But the Commanders will head to Detroit with a lot of confidence, thanks mostly to their rookie QB.