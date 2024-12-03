A Mic’d-Up Josh Allen Has an Awesome Reaction to His Lateral Touchdown
1. The best thing you will see today from the sports world is this clip of Josh Allen’s reactions after taking a lateral from Amari Cooper during Sunday night’s blowout win against the Niners.
Allen gave us a little of everything, from admitting that he wanted that touchdown to explaining that he had no idea what was happening on the play to trying to figure out how his touchdown would be recorded in the record books.
“Is it a passing touchdown? I wouldn’t get a passing and receiving. I’d assume it’s a pass because you’re rushing.”
It was all so pure and genuine. Plus, it would make sense Allen would want to know the scoring details since he admitted after the game that he started himself in his fantasy football league.
2. While the Allen video is the best thing I saw on the internet today, this is by far the worst thing I’ve seen on the internet today.
This would be approximately 85 billion times worse than the stupid ghost runner rule. STOP WITH THE GIMMICKS IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL!
3. I know you guys are going to rip me to shreds for this and I’m fully prepared to take the blowback. But it’s time for me to make a confession.
Maybe it’s me. Maybe I’m just a miserable human being, but I don’t get the whole Jameis Winston thing. Everyone is having a field day with Winston saying, “I’m praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes” after the Browns’ loss to the Broncos last night but this would be the last thing I’d want to hear from my quarterback right after he threw three interceptions. You threw three picks, your team lost, you’re 3–9. Maybe it’s not the best time for a stand-up routine. I know you all disagree, but this was my reaction when I saw the clip.
4. So much has been written about the NBA’s low ratings this season. When ratings dip for a sport, it’s never because of one reason. There are always a few issues that cause a decline. Among the reasons for the NBA’s ratings decrease in recent times is this right here:
5. The Eli Manning–Tom Brady rivalry that we saw on the field has crossed over into X, formerly Twitter, with Eli getting in this shot on Brady after he went fishing and then Tom responding with a Super Bowl XLII reference.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt.
Brandt talks about GMFB’s move from New York to California this season, whether he was shocked when he got the news about the show’s new home and how he feels about doing the show remotely about 90% of the time.
Brandt also explains how his vignettes for CBS’s NFL Today come about, his process for writing his own scripts and how he came up with a piece to spoof the New York Jets by using the intervention scene from The Sopranos on GMFB.
Brandt also talks about which team he’d like to see win the Super Bowl this season, the popularity of his “Angry Runs” segment and seeing people wearing his T-shirt, and his philosophy for doing podcasts.
Following Brandt, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we talked about Sal’s big Christmas tree dilemma and read Apple reviews for SI Media With Jimmy Traina that came in during November.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 76th birthday to Ozzy Osbourne, who gave us one of the greatest reality show moments ever when he tried to battle his fancy remote control.
