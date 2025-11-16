Michael Penix Jr. Injury: Falcons QB Leaves Game vs. Panthers After Taking Big Hit
The Falcons lost to the Panthers in brutal fashion on Sunday, falling in overtime 30–27. Adding to the pain of the loss is the fact that Atlanta might have lost its quarterback for a few weeks in the process.
Michael Penix Jr. was removed in the third quarter of the contest due to a knee injury. At the time he left the game, he was 13-of-16 passing for 175 yards, and had the Falcons leading 21–16. Penix would be replaced by veteran Kirk Cousins, who finished the game but was unable to secure the win.
Penix took a hard hit that resulted in him landing right on his knee, and would limp off the field and to the blue medical tent.
Penix wasn’t the only Falcons star to leave the game, as wide receiver Drake London also saw his day cut short due to a knee injury of his own. London had an impressive 119 yards on seven catches before exiting.
After the game, coach Raheem Morris said he had no immediate updates on either player.
The loss pushed the Falcons to 3–7 on the year, and should they miss either Penix or London for an extended period, it would make their already uphill climb to a spot in the playoffs even more daunting.