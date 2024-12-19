Michael Penix Jr. Learned of Falcons' QB Decision While in Line for Costco Hot Dog
If he becomes a superstar, Atlanta Falcons fans will never forget where they were when Michael Penix Jr. was named their team's starting quarterback.
It seems like Penix won't, either—because of what he was doing when he learned the news.
The rookie told reporters he was in line to get a hot dog at Costco when the Falcons called him.
"I was shopping with my girlfriend—we was at Costco," Penix said via Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I got the call, they told me I was gonna be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. As you can imagine, it was some nerves and excitement, but just super blessed to be in this position."
Penix, 24, has thrown just five NFL passes. However, a poor performance from quarterback Kirk Cousins in Atlanta's 15–9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday hastened his elevation.
"When I got the call (that I would start), I wasn't hungry no more," Penix said via Mary Alex Anders of WAGA-TV in Atlanta.