Michael Strahan Tears Into Refs Over Weak Roughing the Passer Call on Lamar Jackson
The Ravens traveled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this week. It was a fairly quiet first half for both sides and the Vikings entered the locker room with a 10-9 lead. But the deficit could have been larger if not for a weak roughing the passer penalty called on Minnesota’s Dallas Turner after sacking Lamar Jackson.
Following a Vikings field goal, the Ravens got the ball back with 30 seconds to go in the first half at their own 25-yard line. Jackson completed two quick passes to get Baltimore to Minnesota’s 25-yard line. Then Jackson got absolutely planted by Turner for what would have been a loss of 10 yards. The Ravens had one timeout remaining to stop the clock at 10 seconds—but the roughing the passer call set them up with the ball at the Vikings’ 12-yard line. Kicker Tyler Loop then knocked in the easy field goal and the half was over.
It wasn’t the most impactful roughing the passer call we’ve ever seen but it nearly guaranteed the Ravens a field goal, which would have been a much tougher make if the flag hadn’t been thrown. It also bothered Michael Strahan quite a bit.
The Fox Sports analyst ripped into the referees for calling the penalty during the network halftime show, asking aloud if anyone involved in the rules understands that football is being played.
“That was a bad call,” Strahan said. “They talk about getting to the side and getting your weight off the quarterback. It’s impossible in the flow of the game! He’s just trying to make a play. He’s going to hurt himself trying to avoid hurting somebody else. Any other person on that field, if you get hit like that, they just move on to the next one.
“At what point do we realize quarterbacks play football too? We’re all playing football.”
By the letter of the law the penalty was called correctly. Turner came down on Jackson with his full body weight; that has been an automatic penalty for a few years now. It doesn’t make it any less frustrating when an apparently clean and standard sack is turned into a gift for the offense.
A tough sequence for the Vikings. Fortunately for them there’s an entire half of football to be played to ensure it’s nothing more than a footnote.