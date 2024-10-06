SI

Mics Caught Bears Center's NSFW Pre-Snap Interaction With Caleb Williams

Ryan Phillips

Williams started Sunday's game 8-for-11 for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Williams is still learning and his center had an interesting way of helping the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback find his way.

As Williams was making pre-play adjustments against the Carolina Panthers, Coleman Shelton turned around and tried to correct Williams's adjustments by yelling, "We've got f---ing fire, man!" Williams responded, "I know, I know." The interaction could very clearly be heard on the broadcast.

Fire usually refers to a zone blitz, with five defensive players rushing the passer. So it appears Coleman thinks Williams's pre-play adjustments aren't taking that into consideration.

Fox's Mark Sanchez even commented on the interaction.

The result of the ensuing play was a four-yard completion to Rome Odunze, so it worked out.

The Bears are having a great opening half against the Panthers as they raced to a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter. Williams appears to be settling in, as he's 11-for-15 for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has three rushes for 13 yards.

It seems he still has some work to do on his pre-snap adjustments though

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

