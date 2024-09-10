SI

Mics Caught C.J. Stroud’s Classy Message to Anthony Richardson After Texans’ Win

Richardson returned to the NFL on Sunday after missing most of last season.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson hug after a game.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson hug after a game. / NFL Films/Screengrab
The 2023 NFL season turned out very differently for rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

Stroud led the Houston Texans to a divisional playoff and won Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Richardson's hot start to the season for the Indianapolis Colts was cut short when he suffered three AC joint sprains in Week 5 and missed the rest of the year.

The two second-year quarterbacks met in Week 1, resulting in a close 29–27 Texans win. The players hugged each other after the game and Stroud had a classy message for his fellow 2023 NFL draftee.

"I am so proud of you, dog," Stroud told Richardson in a video caught by NFL Films. "You know we'll see y'all again."

Richardson completed 9-of-19 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his return from last season. He also rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown. Stroud completed 24-of-32 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans and Colts will face each other again on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

