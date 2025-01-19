Mics Caught Josh Allen’s Awesome Pregame Message to Bills Before Ravens Showdown
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a classic playoff showdown Sunday night in snowy Buffalo.
Allen, who hasn't yet been able to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl, had a great message for his teammates before they ran out to take the field prior to kickoff.
"What an opportunity, man," Allen said while surrounded by his guys. "Fly around, make some f------ plays, have some f------ fun. That’s it. Play for each other. Love y’all."
Here's that moment:
Should be a fun one in Buffalo.
