Mics Caught Josh Allen’s Awesome Pregame Message to Bills Before Ravens Showdown

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen and the Bills are hosting the Ravens in what should be a classic playoff showdown.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a classic playoff showdown Sunday night in snowy Buffalo.

Allen, who hasn't yet been able to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl, had a great message for his teammates before they ran out to take the field prior to kickoff.

"What an opportunity, man," Allen said while surrounded by his guys. "Fly around, make some f------ plays, have some f------ fun. That’s it. Play for each other. Love y’all."

Here's that moment:

Should be a fun one in Buffalo.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

