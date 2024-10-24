SI

Mics Caught Josh Allen's Classy Postgame Moment With Titans Defender After Bills' Win

Respect.

Andy Nesbitt

Bills QB Josh Allen and Titans DT Jeffery Simmons shared a nice moment after last Sunday's game.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills moved to 4-2 on the season with a 34–10 victory at home last Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback, who has yet to throw an interception this year, threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

NFL Films got some fun footage of Allen and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons mixing it up a little bit during the game, with the quarterback going to the ref at one point to complain about a late hit by Simmons. Allen could also be heard telling Simmons in a joking manner: "You're so tough."

After the game, however, the two shared a classy moment, with Allen telling Simmons, "Keep talking, I love it."

Simmons told Allen to "keep balling" and the two wished each other the best of health going forward.

This was all pretty great:

Respect to both players.

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

