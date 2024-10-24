Mics Caught Josh Allen's Classy Postgame Moment With Titans Defender After Bills' Win
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills moved to 4-2 on the season with a 34–10 victory at home last Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback, who has yet to throw an interception this year, threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
NFL Films got some fun footage of Allen and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons mixing it up a little bit during the game, with the quarterback going to the ref at one point to complain about a late hit by Simmons. Allen could also be heard telling Simmons in a joking manner: "You're so tough."
After the game, however, the two shared a classy moment, with Allen telling Simmons, "Keep talking, I love it."
Simmons told Allen to "keep balling" and the two wished each other the best of health going forward.
This was all pretty great:
Respect to both players.