Mics Caught Kirk Cousins's Message to Justin Jefferson After Vikings Beat Falcons

The QB-WR duo played together in Minnesota for four seasons.

Mike Kadlick

Jefferson and Cousins played together with the Vikings for four seasons. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
After a six-year stint quarterbacking the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to '23, Kirk Cousins signed a massive four-year, $180 million contract this offseason to head southeast and join the Atlanta Falcons.

While money certainly talks, the 36-year-old did have to make a tough decision in leaving behind his go-to wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. The two caught up after the Vikings' 42–21 win over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

"Kirky yo!" Jefferson shouted, as captured by NFL Films. "Good job my boy!"

"Good job man, you're doing awesome," responded Cousins. "Thank you for what you meant to me, man."

Jefferson went onto thank him back while relaying "much love" to his former signal caller.

Over four seasons throwing to him, Cousins helped Jefferson quickly become one of the league's top pass catchers. The young wide receiver won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022 following a 128-catch, 1,809-yard, eight-touchdown campaign.

Jefferson—now catching passes from Sam Darnold—hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's win on Sunday with Cousins in town, helping the Vikings improve to 11-2 on the 2024 season.

