Mics Picked Up Maxx Crosby Yelling Some Profane Advice at Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 in Week 5. Despite some rocky moments, Bo Nix got the win, completing 19 of 27 passes for 206 yards and two touchdown passes.
The game was tied 10-10 with fewer than seven minutes remaining in the second quarter when Nix saw something he didn't like on third down and tried to switch plays at the line of scrimmage. There appeared to be some trouble relaying the audible to his teammates and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby noticed.
That's when Crosby decided to offer some advice. He stood up and screamed, "Bo, speak up! They don't f----- know!"
The Broncos did not pick up the first down and were forced to punt. However, Crosby's advice worked. The Broncos outscored the Raiders 24-8 from that point.