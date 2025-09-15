Mike Evans Made Intriguing Comments About Future Retirement From NFL
The end of Mike Evans's career appears to be coming sooner rather than later.
Evans, 32, has just begun his 12th NFL season, all with the Buccaneers. Since Tampa Bay drafted him with the No. 7 pick in 2014, Evans has become one of the league's best and most consistent receivers, but he might be hanging it up after this season.
“I plan on having one of my best seasons,” Evans told Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “And if I retire after this year, I don’t think it’ll be a shock to people.”
Evans has not firmly said he will retire after this season or set a specific timeline, but he told Keefer, “I’m close to the end, that’s all I’ll say."
In what could be his final season, Evans is going after NFL history. He tied Jerry Rice last season for the most consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns with 11, and will look to break that elusive record in 2025.
Regardless of when Evans retires or whether or not he breaks the record, he will go down as one of the great receivers of this generation. Evans has accomplished what many receivers can only dream about. Along with tying a Jerry Rice record, he's a Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's active leader in touchdown passes.
Often overlooked early in his career while he was playing on subpar Buccaneers teams, Evans has finally gotten the recognition he's deserved as he's continually racked up 1,000-yard seasons year in and year out. Now, he'll look to cap off his career with at least one more 1,000-yard campaign, which would be the cherry on top to a Hall of Fame career.