Mike Macdonald Offers Seahawks Classy Holiday Gesture in Midst of Playoff Push
The Seattle Seahawks are receiving an early Christmas gift from their head coach as they prepare for their matchup Thursday night against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that instead of traveling to Chicago early Wednesday, players will be able to be at their homes with family on Christmas morning. Macdonald said they'll start later on Wednesday to accommodate for the holiday celebrations.
“Look, at the end of the day football doesn’t rank first on the hierarchy of needs here," Macdonald said. "It’s really important for our players and coaches to be home with their families."
The Seahawks controlled their playoff destiny until falling 27–24 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lumen Field. Entering Week 17 with an 8–7 record, Seattle is locked in a tight battle for the NFC West crown with the Los Angeles Rams and will need some help to make the postseason.
To make the playoffs, the Seahawks need to win out, combined with the Rams tying or losing to the eliminated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If the Rams do lose to Arizona and Seattle beats Chicago, the Week 18 clash between Seattle and Los Angeles will determine the NFC West champion.
No matter how the final two weeks shake out, the Seahawks will be able to spend Christmas morning with loved ones, thanks to their first-year head coach. And in the big picture of life, that's what really matters.