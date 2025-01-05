Mike McCarthy’s Emotional Postgame Move Has Fans Speculating On His Cowboys Future
The Dallas Cowboys ended their derailed 2024 season with a 23–19 loss to the Washington Commanders in a Week 18 game that had little consequences for the franchise.
What happened after the game may have actually been of more interest for Cowboys fans, as owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy were prepared to speak on the future of the team.
Prior to his postgame presser, McCarthy was seen sharing a few special moments with members of his staff in the locker room. He hugged several of his assistant coaches, which is something Cowboys beat writers said they haven’t seen him do during the season.
McCarthy, 61, has served as head coach of the Cowboys since the 2020 season and his contract is set to expire on Jan. 14., giving the Cowboys an exclusive negotiating window of just over a week.
Amid growing rumors, McCarthy declined to comment on his future with the team before the season finale. But, after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders, he gave a strong endorsement for himself as the Cowboys’ head coach moving forward and said he “absolutely” wants to be back.
“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I'm definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There's no question about that in mind.”
After three straight 12–5 seasons, McCarthy ended the 2024 season well short of a postseason berth with a 7–10 record, good for third in the NFC East. Fans can expect more clarification over McCarthy’s fate in the coming days.