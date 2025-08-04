Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Started Morning Press Conference With Dark Line About Death
Mike McDaniel has been one of the best quotes in football since he took over as coach of the Miami Dolphins. While he might not have yet reached the heights of the Harbaugh brothers, McDaniel has a knack for both blunt honesty and joke-cracking when needed at the podium.
Both of those aspects of McDaniel’s public presence were on full display while addressing reporters on Monday. When one reporter hit McDaniel with a “good morning,” the coach immediately corrected him.
“False. Great morning. Let’s go,” McDaniel said. When a reporter asked what made the morning great, McDaniel delivered his punchline.
“Because we’re another day closer to death,” he deadpanned, earning laughs from the scrum.
McDaniel’s quote immediately brought back memories of his former boss, Kyle Shanahan, who once responded to questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s status on the roster by questioning how any of us could be sure we’d be alive in a week’s time.
The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2025 season with a road trip to face the Indianapolis Colts on September 7, at which point we will all be 34 days closer to death.