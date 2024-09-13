Mike McDaniel Reveals His Poignant Message to Tua Tagovailoa After His Concussion
The football world was shaken Thursday by yet another injury—yet another concussion, in fact—to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa, who has now suffered three diagnosed concussions in the past two years, exited the Dolphins' 31–10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter. The severity of the injury prompted widespread speculation regarding Tagovailoa's NFL future; the quarterback said in April 2023 that he had weighed retiring after an injury-riddled 2022.
On Friday, Miami coach Mike McDaniel recalled what he said to Tagovailoa at the moment of his injury.
"He’s the starting quarterback of his family," McDaniel said via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Go in the locker room, take a deep breath and I’ll see you soon."
McDaniel and Tagovailoa have been noted for their rapport, with Tagovailoa favorably comparing the coach to former Dolphins boss Brian Flores in a widely circulated August interview.
At 26, Tagovailoa has a Pro Bowl appearance and a litany of college accolades at Alabama to his name. What follows on or off the field is up to him after his latest head injury.