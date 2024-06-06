Mike McDaniel Using Unusual Tactic to Motivate Dolphins to End Playoff Win Drought
The 21st century has not been good to the Miami Dolphins.
A team that once won consistently has made just six playoff appearances since the 2000 season kicked off. Miami's last playoff win came on Dec. 30 of that year, an overtime wild-card victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
However, the Dolphins have put together a talented core in the 2020s. They own back-to-back playoff appearances to show for it—their first since 1997 to 2001—and are eyeing even greater success in 2024 under coach Mike McDaniel.
On Thursday, the ever-creative McDaniel revealed the history-minded tactic he's been using to motivate Miami this offseason. He told reporters the Dolphins were starting all meetings at 24 minutes past the hour—3:24, 5:24, 7:24, and so on.
“That’s how many years it’s been since the organization’s won a playoff game,” McDaniel said.
Before their current drought, the longest Miami had gone without a playoff win was just nine years—from 1973 to 1982.
The Dolphins will begin their quest to end that dry spell on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.