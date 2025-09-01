Mike McDaniel Gives Week 1 Status Update on Trio of Dolphins' Key Offensive Players
The NFL season begins in just a few short days, so the status of a multitude of players will need to be announced ahead of Week 1 contests. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was on top of that on Monday during his press conference, sharing updates for three star offensive players before Miami's Week 1 matchup vs. the Colts.
Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will begin practicing on Monday, meaning he should likely be set for Sunday's game. He has missed the last three weeks with a calf injury, including the last two preseason games.
Receiver Tyreek Hill is on track to play in Week 1, McDaniel noted. Hill missed about three weeks of action due to an oblique injury, but returned to the field on Aug. 28. There has never been any concern that Hill would miss the season opener, but now his status sounds solidified.
Finally, tight end Darren Waller is also expected to play on Sunday. He unretired from football on July 1 in order to be traded from the Giants to the Dolphins. After Miami traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, Waller appeared to be the answer to the gap at the tight end position. After not playing last season, we'll see how Waller does in 2025.
These are all positive updates that the Dolphins offense needed ahead of the 2025 season commencing.