Mike Tirico Details the One Aspect of NFL's Delay of Game Rules He 'Can't Stand'
NBC's Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday night's clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, and he raised issue with one particular aspect of an NFL rule.
After seeing the Buccaneers run a play while the play clock read "00," Tirico couldn't help but rant briefly about his disdain for the delay of game rule. In particular, he vented his frustrations about the fact that teams aren't penalized even if they snap the ball while the clock is at zero.
"I can't stand that rule. When it says 00, it should be a delay of game. In a league where we go frame by frame to see if a guy's got a toe down or not, we're still backwards with the double-zero on the play clock," said Tirico.
"I understand it's the mechanics, I understand that. Just wanted to share that with you," he added.
Collinsworth ribbed him afterwards because he was so fired up about the delay of game rule. Still, Tirico makes a fair point. While a rule change is perhaps not in order, it could make sense to adjust how the clock looks when it reaches 00 for the viewing audience watching on television.
On the play in question, the Buccaneers could be seen snapping the ball to Baker Mayfield almost a full second after the play clock reached 00. The general rule of thumb for referees when the play clock hits zero is to look at the clock and then back at the ball. If the ball is not yet in the process of being snapped, officials would then call delay of game. The way the rule is enforced can occasionally cause some confusion for viewers, and Tirico made clear he'd like to see it adjusted.