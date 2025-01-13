Mike Tirico Delivered Epic Call of Commanders' Game-Winning Doink vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders are headed to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs after a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening. The game ended in dramatic fashion, too.
Jayden Daniels marched the Commanders down field and set up a game-winning field goal attempt for Zane Gonzalez from 37 yards out with just three seconds left on the clock. Gonzalez's kick blasted off the right upright and went through the posts, giving Washington a 23–20 lead as time expired.
NBC's Mike Tirico delivered an amazing call of the moment, perfectly capturing both the excitement and chaos that surrounded Gonzalez's go-ahead doink.
"The Washington Commanders––off the upright, and it is in! They doink their way to the divisional round! Unbelievable!" said Tirico excitedly.
"I've seen it all now," added Cris Collinsworth.
Simply stunning scenes at Raymond James Field.
Gonzalez could be seen fidgeting with his cleats before taking the field for the go-ahead kick. The 29-year-old was on the sideline removing his right shoe and adjusting his sock before putting the cleat back on. Moments later, he was lining up for the game-winning kick. Those adjustments seem to have paid off, as his kick narrowly deflected through the uprights for three points.
The victory sets Washington up for a road matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in the divisional round, thanks to the late heroics from Gonzalez.