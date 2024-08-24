Mike Tomlin Gives Soft Timeline on Naming Steelers' Starting Quarterback
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will have to wait a little longer to find out who won the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition.
On Saturday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he's not ready to name a starting quarterback and plans to do so "at the end of our work week."
Most observers think Wilson has won the job with a steady preseason. During a 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Wilson led a 60-yard scoring drive to open the game. He completed 2 of 2 passes for 26 yards, including a 32-yard third-down strike to George Pickens. That followed up a pass to Pickens that lost six yards.
Wilson finished the preseason going 10-for-12 for 73 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions in two games.
Fields has been shaky this preseason and that continued on Saturday. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 40 yards, but was sacked twice. He finished the preseason going 19-for-27 for 199 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in three games.
Fields and Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh this offseason with both in need of a career reset.
The Chicago Bears selected Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and started him for three seasons. He showed flashes of brilliance but never found consistency. The Steelers landed him in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft.
Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos and struggled to find the form that made him a perennial MVP candidate with the Seattle Seahawks. Denver released him, eating a huge salary cap charge to do so, and he signed with the Steelers for $1.21 million as a free agent.
Tomlin said he wanted the quarterbacks to practice against his defense this week before making an announcement. It's hard to see him selecting Fields over Wilson at this point.