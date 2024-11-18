Mike Tomlin Had Cheeky Message About Patrick Queen After Week 11 Win vs. Ravens
Patrick Queen opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after not being retained by the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason. It was Queen who got the last laugh on Sunday.
The Steelers, despite not scoring a touchdown, took down the Ravens 18–16. After the win, coach Mike Tomlin expressed how pleased he was to have Queen in Pittsburgh, taking a dig at Baltimore for letting the elite talent hit free agency.
"One man's trash is another man's treasure, man," Tomlin said of Queen. "I'm glad he's on our team."
Queen led the Steelers with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also recovered a fumble during the win.
Sunday marked his first matchup against the Ravens since he left the franchise this offseason. Queen felt like he wasn't wanted by Baltimore, who instead signed fellow linebacker Roquan Smith to a lucrative new deal. Not pleased with how things transpired with the Ravens, Queen signed a three-year, $41 million with their division rivals, and he made his mark felt in their first meeting this season.
Tomlin made clear how pleased he was to have Queen on the Steelers' defense, where he's quickly established himself as a standout player.