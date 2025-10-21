Mike Tomlin Gives Hilariously Spot On Response When Asked About Steelers' Grass Field
The Steelers are returning to Acrisure Stadium in primetime this week for a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Packers. The grass field at the Pittsburgh stadium will be in the spotlight nationally after the grass has received some backlash in recent weeks.
When the Steelers were last home on Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. the Browns, both AFC North teams complained about the state of the grass being "dry" and not the best for playing. There are concerns from players about suffering injuries on the field because of the state of the playing surface.
So, what does coach Mike Tomlin think about the grass controversy? He gave the most Tomlin-esque answer you could think of.
"I'm not a grass expert. I haven't cut my own grass in a long, long time. I'm gonna stay in my lane. I don't even know who cuts my grass," Tomlin said.
Well, at least he's honest.
We'll see what Acrisure Stadium looks like on Sunday night and if the grounds crew has made some improvements in the past couple weeks. The unfortunate timing is that Pitt plays at the stadium, which the college program shares with the Steelers, on Saturday. It might be a quick turnaround for the grass to look in prime condition.