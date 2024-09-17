Mike Tomlin Tentatively Names Justin Fields As Steelers’ Starting QB vs. Chargers
Justin Fields will likely start under center in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
Amid rumors that Russell Wilson could win back his starting spot, Tomlin revealed the Steelers are preparing to play with Fields as the starting quarterback on Sunday.
“We’re readying ourselves around Justin,” Tomlin told reporters. “We’ll stay in that mindset until something happens. Hypotheticals are a waste of time.”
Tomlin added that he wouldn’t speculate on the starting quarterback job until Wilson is healthy.
Fields has gone 2-0 in his first two starts for the Steelers this year. In Pittsburgh's 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Fields threw his lone touchdown of the season to wide receiver Darnell Washington and went 13-of-20 for 117 yards.
The Steelers’ quarterback situation appears to be the same as last week, with Wilson still working his way back up to full health after suffering a calf injury in training camp. Wilson was limited in practice all of last week and won’t be able to fully participate when the Steelers start practice on Wednesday.
The Steelers will play the Chargers at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.