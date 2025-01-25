Mike Vrabel Breaks Down Decision to Bring Josh McDaniels Back As Patriots OC
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel perhaps made the most significant hire on his staff when he brought Josh McDaniels back to become the Patriots' offensive coordinator. McDaniels, who previously held the same position from 2006 to '08 and 2012 to '21, returns to the Patriots for the third time.
McDaniels's relationship with Vrabel goes back decades to when Vrabel originally joined the Patriots in 2001, and McDaniels picked him up at the airport. Ultimately though, the decision to bring McDaniels back came down to his strength scheming and managing an offense.
"When you talk about Josh, I think schematically and the way he teaches the quarterback," Vrabel told WBZ News. "The versatility of the offense and the base foundation of the offense. His growth in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense and the way he structures a game plan, having gone against him and seen the system here as a player. It has evolved and there is a lot more to it than that. I know from our conversations that he's worked hard and studied, visited and met with people, and we're going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football."
Since McDaniels last departed the Patriots to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England offense has floundered, dropping to a bottom-10 unit over each of the last three seasons. Though McDaniels was unsuccessful as a head coach, he proved over the Patriots' lengthy dynasty that he is a great offensive mind and coordinator. From Mac Jones's regression to promising rookie Drake Maye having a limited supporting cast, the Patriots' offense desperately needs revamping, which McDaniels is tasked to provide.