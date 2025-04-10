Mike Vrabel Had Four Simple Rules for Patriots Players in First Speech to Team
Mike Vrabel was hired by the New England Patriots in January as the franchise's newest head coach. He has a tall task in front of him, taking over a struggling franchise that has picked in the top five of the NFL draft in two straight seasons.
The veteran head coach doesn't appear to have a complicated foundation as to how to succeed in a team environment, however. Vrabel's first speech to the Patriots was released on social media earlier this week. In that speech, he listed out four basic rules for his team to follow: Respect all team staff, keep hoods down during meetings, be on time, and keep cellphones away during team activities.
Pretty straightforward stuff. Some NFL coaches seem like they love to lay down the law. Vrabel doesn't seem that type, as he introduced some rules that largely ask for merely basic courtesy from his team.
A new era in New England is officially underway.