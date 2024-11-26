SI

Mike Vrabel Tells Shocking Urban Meyer Story on the ManningCast

Ryan Phillips

Meyer coached the Jacksonville Jaguars while Vrabel was coaching the Tennessee Titans.
People might need to start wearing name tags around Urban Meyer.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was a guest on the ManningCast Monday night and told a truly ridiculous story about Meyer.

Earlier in the show, the Mannings showed footage of Owen Wilson introducing himself to Meyer during a celebrity flag football game. Meyer stared him down and asked, "Who are you? How do I know you?" Wilson replied, "I'm on your team."

Vrabel one-upped that story during his segment. He claims that when he was coaching the Titans and Meyer was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer asked if he knew him. Vrabel claims he replied, "Yeah, I'm the head coach of the Titans and I worked for you for two years."

Vrabel was the defensive line coach at Ohio State from 2012 through 2013 while Meyer was the head coach. If that story is true, it's absolutely absurd that Meyer didn't recognize him.

