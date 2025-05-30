Multiple Teams Have Reportedly Inquired With Falcons About TE Kyle Pitts
Multiple NFL teams have reportedly inquired with the Atlanta Falcons about the availability of tight end Kyle Pitts, Jordan Schultz reported on Friday. Pitts is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season.
According to Schultz, the Falcons prefer to keep Pitts and no trade for the tight end is close, though there appears to be some interest across the league. Schultz added that it would take at least a second or third-round pick for the Falcons to seriously consider trading their young tight end.
After an impressive rookie season in which he became the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards, Pitts hasn't quite lived up to the billing of the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The talented tight end has shown flashes over the last three years, but his production and consistency haven't matched what's expected of a tight end picked top-five in the draft.
The Falcons have been criticized over Pitts' first four seasons for not utilizing him optimally in the team's receiving game, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said earlier this month that he expects Pitts to take a "big jump" in 2025. Pitts has not recorded more than 700 receiving yards since his rookie year or ever caught five or more receiving touchdowns in an NFL season.