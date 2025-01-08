Myles Garrett Had Classy Message for Ravens Rookie OT After Jersey Request
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten didn't expect much when he asked Myles Garrett for his jersey.
The Ravens beat Garrett's Cleveland Browns 35–10 on Sunday in the regular season finale for both squads. Rosengarten, the rookie lineman who was selected in the second round (No. 62 overall) of April's NFL draft, had the tough task of lining up opposite of Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Rosengarten excelled. As the game neared its close, he kindly walked up to Garrett with a simple request.
"I know I'm a nobody," Rosengarten said to Garrett on a video from Hard Knocks that the NFL posted on X (formerly Twitter). "But, if I could get that jersey after?"
Garrett knew he certainly wasn't talking to and competing against a "nobody," which he ensured that Rosengarten knew.
"Hey, you're in this league. Y'all are winning games, y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody," Garrett said as he put his arm around Rosengarten and tapped his helmet. "I got you."
And the jersey swap was set to commence. Even as Garrett's season was set to end after a disappointing, 3–14 year for the Browns, he uplifted a young rookie opponent that's now preparing for playoff action.
Rosengarten and the Ravens (12–5) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. And now he has a special souvenir for his wall at home, too.