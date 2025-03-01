New York Post Back Page Issues Stark Warning to Giants About Aaron Rodgers
After a brief but memorable period of uncertainty, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to run it back. That leaves one less veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback out on the market for teams to consider. The New York Giants, who were mentioned as a club interested in Stafford's services should the Rams not open up their wallet, are now reportedly discussing the idea of bringing in Aaron Rodgers, who is already used to the MetLife facilities having played the past two seasons with the Jets.
It's an intriguing notion for a few different reasons. First, the Giants have the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft and could conceivably swing big on a franchise quarterback. Then there's the fact such a move would suggest they think they can actually compete with Rodgers joining a core that didn't prove to be too competitive in 2024.
There's a lot to think about. Or not think about, as the back page of Saturday's New York Post will advise.
There, in enormous font, the tabloid will issue a warning to the Giants: don't even dare.
The supporting column by Steve Serby is already available. It offers no support to the idea the Giants should get into the Rodgers business. It argues that Rodgers wasn't the answer for the Jets and that the 41-year-old QB wouldn't solve the Giants problems at the position.
Rodgers's future is unclear. For now, he's still generating memorable newspaper covers in New York City. Perhaps that will continue on for years should the Giants dare.