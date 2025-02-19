NFL Combine Bench Press Record: Who Put Up the Best Numbers?
The 2024 NFL draft is on the horizon, which means the NFL scouting combine is fast approaching.
The combine will open on February 27, giving fans, coaches and scouts alike the chance to see the best college football players in the country doing all the drills we've come to love. The bench press is among the most crowd-pleasing events at the combine. Every year players try to best each other by showing their strength on the bench.
What follows is a look at the bench press workouts at the combine, the rules and the best performances of all-time.
Rules for bench press at the NFL combine
The bench press at the NFL scouting combine has strict rules for fairness and is monitored closely. Players have as much time as they need to lift 225 pounds as many times as possible.
For a rep to count, the bar much touch the player's chest, and their arms must be fully extended and lock out at the top of each rep. Players are also prohibited from bouncing the bar off their chest.
Spotters are available for safety reasons, but they are not allowed to provide assistance on counting reps. Players must also keep their back and shoulders on the bench during reps so their hips cannot rise from the bench. A player is done when he can no longer finish a rep using acceptable form.
Who holds the record for most combine bench press reps?
The current record for bench press reps was set back in 1999 by a little-known player. Justin Ernest was a defensive tackle at Eastern Kentucky who was named All-Ohio Valley Conference in 1997. He measured in at 6'3" and 281 pounds, which is small for an NFL tackle. But man could he lift.
At the combine, Ernest threw up 51 bench press reps to set a record that has yet to be broken. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds, showing an excellent combination of power and speed.
Alas, Ernest went undrafted in 1999. He did sign with the New Orleans Saints as a practice squad player, but he never played in the NFL.
Who are the top bench press performers in NFL combine history?
Ernest has the all-time record at 51 reps, but a number of other players have put up some eye-popping numbers.
Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea almost caught Ernest in 2011 when he put up 49 reps.
Ohio State defensive end Mike Kudla (2006), UTEP defensive tackle Leif Larson (2000) and Arkansas guard Mitch Petrus (2010) all had 45 reps.
Florida State defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley (2006), Georgia defensive tackle Jeff Owens (44), Memphis defensive tackle Dontari Poe (2012) and Fresno State guard Netane Muti (2020) all had 44.
Player
Reps
Year
Justin Ernest
51
1999
Stephen Paea
49
2011
Mike Kudla
45
2006
Leif Larsen
45
2000
Mitch Petrus
45
2010
Brodrick Bunkley
44
2006
Jeff Owens
44
2010
Dontari Poe
44
2010
Netane Muti
44
2020
Larry Allen
43
1994
Scott Young
43
2005
Isaac Sopoaga
42
2004
Tank Tyler
42
2007
Russell Bodine
42
2014
Harrison Phillips
42
2018
Igor Olshansky
41
2004
Terna Nande
41
2006
David Molk
41
2012
Jordan Roos
41
2017
Vita Vea
41
2018
Who had the most bench press reps at the combine in 2024?
During the 2024 combine, Arkansas center Beau Limmer lapped the field in the bench press, throwing up 39 reps. LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson was next in line with 34, while USC guard Jarrett Kingston had 32. Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse and BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia both checked in with 31, rounding out the top five.
The Los Angeles Rams selected Limmer in the sixth round of the 2024 draft (No. 217) and he started 14 games during the regular season.