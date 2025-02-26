SI

NFL Not Planning on Letting Patrick Mahomes Live Down Embarrassing Combine Showing

Ryan Phillips

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran a 4.80 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL scouting combine.
Patrick Mahomes made a simple request of the NFL Network last year and they refused to honor it. It has come back up against this year.

In March of 2022, Mahomes responded to NFL Network using video of his performance in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2017 as an overlay compared to Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Russell Wilson.

Last February during combine week, he asked if NFL Network could just leave him out of it this time around.

That didn't happen, as the broadcast team used Mahomes's 4.80 effort in an overlay with future Kansas City Chiefs teammate Xavier Worthy's record-breaking 4.21 sprint. The NFL tweeted that it was bringing the bit back.

It's a safe bet that this will come back during the broadcast this year as well.

Back in 2017, Mahomes's 4.80 40-yard dash was considered pretty solid given his 6'2" frame at 225 pounds. Scrambling has become a big part of his game, so he clearly has far more game speed than his combine numbers would suggest.

