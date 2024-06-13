NFL Issues Rulings in Eagles, Falcons Tampering Investigations
One NFL team received punishment Thursday morning after a tampering investigation, while one was successfully cleared of all charges.
The Philadelphia Eagles will not face punishment related to their signing of running back Saquon Barkley on March 11, the NFL announced Thursday. However, the Atlanta Falcons will face punishment for improper contact with three free agents this offseason.
"After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles' signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the anti-tampering policy was violated," the NFL said in a statement via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
That was not the case for the Falcons, whose contact with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner was ruled improper. Atlanta will forfeit a fifth-round pick and pay a $250,000 fine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, while general manager Terry Fontenot will pay a $50,000 fine.
Interestingly enough, the Eagles and Falcons play each other Sept. 16.