NFL Fans Declare Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Are 'Broken' After Latest Bad Play
The 5-5 Chiefs could be in trouble this year.
Kansas City entered Sunday's matchup against the Colts looking to bounce back after last week's ugly loss to the Broncos, but things haven't been going very well for the AFC heavyweights early in the game.
On the Chiefs' very first offensive drive, Patrick Mahomes was trying to find Rashee Rice on a 2nd-and-long, but he threw the ball into the outstretched arms of Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who tipped the pass and then caught it. Mahomes was then forced to make a desperate tackle to stop Latu from running the ball into the Chiefs' end zone and brought him down around the 2-yard-line.
Here's video of Mahomes's brutal interception:
That marks four consecutive games with an interception for Mahomes. It felt like not too long ago the Chiefs quarterback was building a case for league MVP, but so far in Sunday's game, Mahomes hasn't been his usual dominant self and is clearly struggling to get points on the board. He'll need to soon to avoid another bitter defeat, with the Colts currently up 14-3 over the Chiefs in the second quarter.
Lots of NFL fans ripped Mahomes for his bad decision on the interception, calling him and the Chiefs' offense "broken" this season: