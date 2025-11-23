SI

NFL Fans Declare Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Are 'Broken' After Latest Bad Play

Kristen Wong

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a rough start to Sunday's game against the Colts.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a rough start to Sunday's game against the Colts. / Screengrab on Twitter/@NFL
In this story:

The 5-5 Chiefs could be in trouble this year.

Kansas City entered Sunday's matchup against the Colts looking to bounce back after last week's ugly loss to the Broncos, but things haven't been going very well for the AFC heavyweights early in the game.

On the Chiefs' very first offensive drive, Patrick Mahomes was trying to find Rashee Rice on a 2nd-and-long, but he threw the ball into the outstretched arms of Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who tipped the pass and then caught it. Mahomes was then forced to make a desperate tackle to stop Latu from running the ball into the Chiefs' end zone and brought him down around the 2-yard-line.

Here's video of Mahomes's brutal interception:

That marks four consecutive games with an interception for Mahomes. It felt like not too long ago the Chiefs quarterback was building a case for league MVP, but so far in Sunday's game, Mahomes hasn't been his usual dominant self and is clearly struggling to get points on the board. He'll need to soon to avoid another bitter defeat, with the Colts currently up 14-3 over the Chiefs in the second quarter.

Lots of NFL fans ripped Mahomes for his bad decision on the interception, calling him and the Chiefs' offense "broken" this season:

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL