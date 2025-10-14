SI

NFL Fans's Dubious Reaction to Dan Quinn's One-Yard Catch Challenge Didn't Age Well

A game of inches.

Blake Silverman

Dan Quinn made an interesting challenge against the Bears on 'Monday Night Football'
Dan Quinn made an interesting challenge against the Bears on 'Monday Night Football' / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Challenging a one-yard completion on first down isn't advised, but Commanders coach Dan Quinn did just that in the second quarter of Washington's Monday Night Football game against the Bears.

The challenge was successful, nullifying a one-yard catch by running back D'Andre Swift to turn a second-and-9 play into second-and-10. Sounds silly, right? Well, the move turned out to prove consequential, as the Commanders forced fourth-and-1 two plays later and got a big fourth-down stop to hold Chicago scoreless on the drive.

NFL fans quickly questioned Quinn's challenge, but it turned into a funny moment shortly thereafter when the single yard actually mattered:

Quinn was pretty fired up after his team got the stop, which made the funky challenge pay off:

Unfortunately for the Commanders, they weren't able to score after the turnover on downs, driving down to Chicago's 32-yard line before Matt Gay's 50-yard field goal attempt clanked off the left upright. Quinn's move still mattered, though, as it helped keep more points off the board for the Bears, who opened the game with 13 straight points before the Commanders scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7 at the half.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL