NFL Fans's Dubious Reaction to Dan Quinn's One-Yard Catch Challenge Didn't Age Well
Challenging a one-yard completion on first down isn't advised, but Commanders coach Dan Quinn did just that in the second quarter of Washington's Monday Night Football game against the Bears.
The challenge was successful, nullifying a one-yard catch by running back D'Andre Swift to turn a second-and-9 play into second-and-10. Sounds silly, right? Well, the move turned out to prove consequential, as the Commanders forced fourth-and-1 two plays later and got a big fourth-down stop to hold Chicago scoreless on the drive.
NFL fans quickly questioned Quinn's challenge, but it turned into a funny moment shortly thereafter when the single yard actually mattered:
Quinn was pretty fired up after his team got the stop, which made the funky challenge pay off:
Unfortunately for the Commanders, they weren't able to score after the turnover on downs, driving down to Chicago's 32-yard line before Matt Gay's 50-yard field goal attempt clanked off the left upright. Quinn's move still mattered, though, as it helped keep more points off the board for the Bears, who opened the game with 13 straight points before the Commanders scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7 at the half.