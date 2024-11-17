NFL Fans Dunk on Bears for Disastrous Sequence on Packers' Opening Touchdown
The Chicago Bears hoped to turn a new leaf on Sunday as they took on the Green Bay Packers without Shane Waldron calling the shots on offense for the first time in 2024. Unfortunately those hopes appeared to be dashed in the early goings of the NFC North clash.
The Packers received the ball first on Sunday and immediately drove down the field to score a touchdown. Jordan Love tossed a 15-yard pass to Jayden Reed for six points. The Bears, remarkably, were flagged for offsides and 12 men on the field on the play.
The shocking display of incompetence from a team very publicly attempted to turn around its season led to a ton of jokes from the NFL world.
Not great, Bob.
The Bears trailed the Packers, 7-3, at the conclusion of the first quarter.