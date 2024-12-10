NFL Fans Rip Refs for Missing Obvious Face Mask on Joe Burrow
Face mask penalties are usually among the most obvious violations in the NFL, yet somehow officials continue to miss them on what feels like a weekly basis. Referees failed to throw a flag after another blatant face mask during Monday Night Football after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled the ball while being dragged down the cage of his helmet.
Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau attempted to make a tackle on Burrow while he moved around in the pocket. Liufau caught Burrow square in the head and proceeded to grab his face mask while trying to bring him down. The Bengals quarterback's head could be seen twisting around as he lost control of the football.
Cincinnati was able to dive on the football and recover the fumble, but no flags were thrown on the play. That set up a fourth down and long for the Bengals, who had to punt the ball away in a 20–20 game during the fourth quarter.
NFL fans weren't happy after another blatant face mask penalty went unpunished, and they took to social media to voice their displeasure.