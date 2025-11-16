NFL Fans Roasted Josh Allen Over His Embarrassingly Bad INT vs. Bucs
Coming off a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, the Bills are entering a get-right game against the Bucs on Sunday. Unfortunately, Josh Allen didn't get one pass right early in the contest and saw his team suffer a bit of an embarrassing start against the NFC South leaders.
Less than two minutes into the first quarter, Allen and the Bills had the ball deep in their own territory on a 2nd-and-10. Allen backed up into his end zone looking for an escape route, and as Bucs defenders converged on him he seemed to panic and toss the ball 10 yards into the middle of the field. He might have been looking for his wideout Josh Palmer, but the area was teeming with Bucs players and Tampa Bay cornerback Jacob Parrish easily picked him off.
The Bills were extremely lucky Parrish didn't end up taking it back to the house:
The Bucs were only able to score a field goal off of Allen's awful turnover, but the Bills quarterback's lowlight elicited plenty of reactions on social media as fans roasted the reigning MVP for his very ill-advised decision:
It didn't take Allen long to overcome his mistake, though, as he led the Bills to a touchdown on their very next offensive drive and punched in the score himself. Buffalo currently trails Tampa Bay, 10-7, in the second quarter.