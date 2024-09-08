NFL Fans Strongly Disagreed With Offensive Pass Interference Call on George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a big gain in the first half of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and a huge pass to George Pickens from quarterback Justin Fields looked like just what the team needed.
That was until the referees threw a flag on Pickens calling offensive pass interference.
It looked like a 36-yard play for the Steelers on third-and-9 until the penalty was called on Pickens. The Steelers were then pushed back for a third-and-19, which they failed to convert and were forced to punt the ball.
Many fans online couldn't believe a penalty was called on Pickens. It appeared Pickens shoved his defender, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. before he caught the ball. But, some argued the shove wasn't hard enough to warrant a penalty.
Some fans expressed their disagreement with the penalty on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the flag was thrown. Here are some of the reactions.