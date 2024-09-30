SI

NFL Fans Were Wrongly Upset About Key Call That Helped Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Win

Andy Nesbitt

The Chiefs are now 4-0 after their 17-10 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
The Chiefs are now 4-0 after their 17-10 win over the Chargers on Sunday. / @CBS
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to sneak past the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-10, on Sunday to move to 4-0 on the season.

The win, however, didn't come without some controversy as many fans sounded off on a late call that helped lead to the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In case you missed it, the refs made a defensive holding call on a play that saw Mahomes throw a pass out of the end zone. Refs seemed to then say the wrong number of the player who committed the penalty, which didn't help things.

Here's the play:

Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (No. 43) should have been the one called for the penalty as it sure looked like he held Kareem Hunt at the goal line and the refs were right to throw the flag. Tony Romo correctly called that out during the replay.

The Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown on the next play.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL