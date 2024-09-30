NFL Fans Were Wrongly Upset About Key Call That Helped Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Win
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to sneak past the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-10, on Sunday to move to 4-0 on the season.
The win, however, didn't come without some controversy as many fans sounded off on a late call that helped lead to the Chiefs' game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
In case you missed it, the refs made a defensive holding call on a play that saw Mahomes throw a pass out of the end zone. Refs seemed to then say the wrong number of the player who committed the penalty, which didn't help things.
Here's the play:
Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (No. 43) should have been the one called for the penalty as it sure looked like he held Kareem Hunt at the goal line and the refs were right to throw the flag. Tony Romo correctly called that out during the replay.
The Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown on the next play.