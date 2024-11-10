NFL Fans Wrongly Thought Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes Asking Refs for Help With Broncos
NFL fans have grown used to complaining about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs getting favorable calls from the refs in key moments of games. On Sunday, many of those fans thought they heard Mahomes, thanks to a hit mic on the sideline, asking the refs for help with the Broncos defense in the first half.
But they were wrong.
Mics did pick up Mahomes asking the refs a question after a scramble in the second quarter but it wasn't for help with the defense but rather for help with his right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, who was flagged on the play for lining up incorrectly.
Here's the moment, in which Mahomes can be heard saying, "Can you let me know if he's close (to lining up incorrectly)? Tell me, tell me."
Mahomes clearly wasn't looking to get an advantage, despite what many people on social media had to say about that moment.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, trailed the Broncos at halftime, 14-10.