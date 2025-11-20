SI

NFL Flexes Bears-Packers Into New High-Visibility Time Slot in Week 14

The game has become bigger than expected.

Patrick Andres

More eyeballs than usual will be on the Packers' game against the Bears on Dec. 7.
More eyeballs than usual will be on the Packers' game against the Bears on Dec. 7. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Whenever the Bears and Packers get together, it's a big game in the Upper Midwest region. This year, it's a big game across the entire country.

Accordingly, the NFL announced Thursday it would move Chicago and Green Bay's game into the coveted 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on Dec. 7. In exchange, the Bengals' game against the Bills will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

Meeting expectations for this season, the Packers are 6-3-1 and an obvious NFC contender. It's the Bears who have surprised the NFL world—amassing a record of 7–3 despite playing uncharacteristically poor defense. The teams are first and second in the race for the NFC North crown, with the Lions not far behind at 6–4.

The winner of the rivalry game won't have much time to rest on their laurels, as the two teams will meet again 13 days later on Dec. 20.

Green Bay is 108-96-6 against Chicago all-time; the teams have played more frequently than any other pair of squads in the NFL.

Published
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

