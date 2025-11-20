NFL Flexes Bears-Packers Into New High-Visibility Time Slot in Week 14
Whenever the Bears and Packers get together, it's a big game in the Upper Midwest region. This year, it's a big game across the entire country.
Accordingly, the NFL announced Thursday it would move Chicago and Green Bay's game into the coveted 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on Dec. 7. In exchange, the Bengals' game against the Bills will be played at 1 p.m. ET.
Meeting expectations for this season, the Packers are 6-3-1 and an obvious NFC contender. It's the Bears who have surprised the NFL world—amassing a record of 7–3 despite playing uncharacteristically poor defense. The teams are first and second in the race for the NFC North crown, with the Lions not far behind at 6–4.
The winner of the rivalry game won't have much time to rest on their laurels, as the two teams will meet again 13 days later on Dec. 20.
Green Bay is 108-96-6 against Chicago all-time; the teams have played more frequently than any other pair of squads in the NFL.