NFL's In-Season Hard Knocks Will Feature Entire AFC North
The hit NFL show Hard Knocks, which premieres on HBO's Max, will showcase an entire division for the first time instead of just one team this upcoming season.
The show will follow the entire AFC North throughout the 2024 season, which features the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is one of the most competitive and rivalry-focused divisions in the league.
Hard Knocks will premiere on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will broadcast highlights from all four teams throughout the 2024 season that far. All the featured franchises will play each other twice over the year as well.
All four of the AFC North teams finished over. 500 last season. It was the first time in NFL history in which all four teams in a single division had a winning record.
The 13–4 Ravens went all the way to the AFC championship, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns lost in the wild card round to the Houston Texans, and the Steelers also lost in the wild card to the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals did not make the playoffs. But the division had three teams representing them in the playoffs, something that is not seen very often in the NFL.
All teams except the Steelers have been featured on seasons of Hard Knocks in the past.
Fans will be able to watch two seasons of Hard Knocks before December, though. An offseason version of the show will highlight the New York Giants and come out July 2. The Chicago Bears will then be the focus of a training camp version of the show.