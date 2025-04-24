NFL Insider Says Cowboys Targeting Two Top Receivers With No. 12 Pick
The Dallas Cowboys may be zeroing in on targets with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote that those around the league expect the Cowboys to go after an offensive skill player with the No. 12 pick in the first round. If they stay put, there are two prospects Russini is hearing connected with Dallas.
“Many sources around the league expect the Cowboys to target an offensive skill position with the No. 12 pick,” Russini wrote. “Texas WR Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are names that I’m hearing could interest Dallas.”
Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns in 2024. Then he backed up his film by running a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
McMillan was a consensus All-American in 2024 for the Wildcats after catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. That followed up a 2023 campaign in which he had 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Cowboys failed to land impact players in free agency, which means if they want to find offensive skill player, they'll have to do so through the draft. While No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the NFL, the rest of the receiving corps leaves much to be desired.
The team's current No. 2 receiver is Jalen Tolbert, who had 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. While he can be a solid option in the rotation, Golden and McMillan would be legit targets to help Dak Prescott improve the Cowboys' offense.
No one ever knows what Jerry Jones is going to do on draft day, but adding skill position players would make a lot of sense.