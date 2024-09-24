NFL Issues Statement Explaining Derwin James's Suspension for Big Hit
The Los Angeles Chargers likely will be operating without safety Derwin James on Sunday in their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFL handed James a one-game suspension Monday night for repeatedly breaking player safety rules, last exhibited during the Chargers' 20–10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the third quarter of that game at Acrisure Stadium, James made helmet-to-helmet contact with Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth while trying to bring him down.
"Durying the third quarter of Sunday's Chargers-Steelers game, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan said in a statement to James [via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport]. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.
"Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."
Per The Athletic, James will appeal the NFL's decision.
In three games this season, James has registered 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit. He is in his seventh year with the Chargers since being selected with the No. 17 pick of the 2018 NFL draft.