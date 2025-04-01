NFL Owners Approve Significant Change to Regular Season Overtime Rules
While all eyes are on the fate of the Philadelphia Eagles' famous tush push play, NFL owners have reportedly decided on other rule changes on the docket for this week's owner meetings.
Perhaps the most popular comes to the overtime rules, an ever-evolving point of contention in the league. According to various NFL insiders, the league will adopt its playoff overtime rules, which will allow for both teams an opportunity to possess the ball on offense. The overtime period will remain at 10 minutes, however, rather than the proposed expansion to 15 minutes.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the proposal passed unanimously.
The proposal, which came from the Philadelphia Eagles, amends rule 16, section 1 of the NFL's rulebook.
The NFL played with a sudden death overtime from 1974 to 2010, when it amended the rule so that the game would only end if the first team to possess the ball scored a touchdown, rather than allowing a first-possession field goal to end the game. The overtime was shortened to 10 minutes in '17, and in '22, playoff overtime rules were altered to allow both teams to possess the ball regardless of the result of the first offensive drive after the Kansas City Chiefs' 42–36 win over the Buffalo Bills in that year's playoffs.
The league has also reportedly approved expanded replay assist, a proposal by the league's competition committee, allowing it to "advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present."
The Detroit Lions proposal to eliminate the automatic first down on defensive holding and illegal contact penalties did not pass.
All rule changes require a 75% vote share (24 NFL clubs) to pass.