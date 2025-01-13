How NFL Playoff Bracket Looks After Eagles, Commanders Win Wild-Card Games
The stage is nearly completely set for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs following Sunday's results in the wild-card round. With just one wild-card game remaining, the AFC divisional round picture has been established. The final matchup for the NFC will be determined based on the winner of Monday night's game between the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams and No. 5 Minnesota Vikings.
During the early window of Sunday's wild-card action, the Buffalo Bills defended their home turf at Highmark Stadium and sent the Denver Broncos packing with a 31–7 victory. Bo Nix and the Broncos got on the board early, taking a 7–0 lead before surrendering 31 straight points to the Josh Allen-led Bills offense.
The afternoon clash saw the Philadelphia Eagles take care of business at home against the Green Bay Packers. Despite an inconsistent showing from the offense, and A.J. Brown taking the time to catch up on his reading, the Eagles advanced to the divisional round with a 22–10 win.
Finally, the Washington Commanders emerged as the first road team to secure a playoff win this season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels secured his first playoff win by leading his team past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23–20.
With those results official, let's see how the playoff bracket looks for both the AFC and NFC.
AFC Divisional Round Matchups
- No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
NFC Divisional Round Matchups (If Rams Beat Vikings)
- No. 6 Washington Commanders vs. No. 1 Detroit Lions
- No. 4 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles
NFC Divisional Round Matchups (If Vikings Beat Rams)
- No. 6 Washington Commanders vs. No. 1 Detroit Lions
- No. 5 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Divisional Round Schedule
Saturday, January 18
Matchup
Time
TV Channel/Streaming Info
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
4:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
8:00 p.m. ET
Fox, Fox Deportes
Sunday, January 19
Matchup
Time
TV Channel/Streaming Info
Minnesota Vikings OR Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
3:00 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
6:30 p.m. ET
CBS, Paramount +
Kickoff for the final wild-card round game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.