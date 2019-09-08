The 2019 NFL season is officially underway after the Packers opened Week 1's slate of games with a 10–3 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

Seven games are set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m., with matchups between the Jaguars and Chiefs, Falcons and Vikings, Titans and Browns, Bills and Jets, Ravens and Dolphins, Redskins and Eagles, and Rams and Panthers carrying the afternoon's slate of contests.

The evening slate features six more matchups, including Jacoby Brissett's first start of 2010 for the Colts and Ezekiel Elliott's return to the field with the Cowboys.

Here's how you can watch every touchdown from every game with NFL Redzone:

Time: 1 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL RedZone

