NFL Ref’s Hot Mic Message to Vikings Player Had FOX Announcers Cracking Up
If we've learned anything watching sports over the years it's that there are few things better than a good hot mic moment. Whether it is an athlete dropping a bad word after a big mistake or a private conversation getting picked up for the viewers to hear, they usually lead to a good chuckle.
That happened during Sunday's Lions-Vikings game (which Detroit won, 31-29, to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season) when referee Clay Martin kept his mic on after announcing a call, which allowed us to hear him giving a Vikings player a very direct message.
This rightfully had FOX announcers Adam Amin and Greg Olsen laughing pretty hard in the booth:
"I'll talk to you after," Martin could be heard saying to Minnesota's Harrison Phillips.
Here's that moment:
Too good.