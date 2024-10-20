SI

NFL Ref’s Hot Mic Message to Vikings Player Had FOX Announcers Cracking Up

Andy Nesbitt

This was too good.
This was too good. / @FOXSports
In this story:

If we've learned anything watching sports over the years it's that there are few things better than a good hot mic moment. Whether it is an athlete dropping a bad word after a big mistake or a private conversation getting picked up for the viewers to hear, they usually lead to a good chuckle.

That happened during Sunday's Lions-Vikings game (which Detroit won, 31-29, to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season) when referee Clay Martin kept his mic on after announcing a call, which allowed us to hear him giving a Vikings player a very direct message.

This rightfully had FOX announcers Adam Amin and Greg Olsen laughing pretty hard in the booth:

"I'll talk to you after," Martin could be heard saying to Minnesota's Harrison Phillips.

Here's that moment:

Too good.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL