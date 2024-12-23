NFL Makes Surprising Move By Flexing Cowboys-Eagles to Less Attractive Time
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to make the playoffs this season, but they are still a team that brings in massive television audiences each week, which is what makes the NFL's move on Monday a bit surprising.
The league announced this Sunday's Week 17 Cowboys-Eagles game is being flexed out of the highly coveted 4:25 p.m. ET time slot and will instead be played at 1 p.m. ET.
The game that's taking the spot of that NFC East heated rivalry? A NFC North showdown between the 13-2 Vikings and the 10-4 Packers (who play the Saints on Monday).
By just looking at records and playoff implications, it makes complete sense that Vikings-Packers would be the big 4:25 p.m. game. It's just wild to see the league kicking the huge Cowboys audience away.
