SI

NFL Makes Surprising Move By Flexing Cowboys-Eagles to Less Attractive Time

Andy Nesbitt

The Cowboys will now face the Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Cowboys will now face the Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to make the playoffs this season, but they are still a team that brings in massive television audiences each week, which is what makes the NFL's move on Monday a bit surprising.

The league announced this Sunday's Week 17 Cowboys-Eagles game is being flexed out of the highly coveted 4:25 p.m. ET time slot and will instead be played at 1 p.m. ET.

The game that's taking the spot of that NFC East heated rivalry? A NFC North showdown between the 13-2 Vikings and the 10-4 Packers (who play the Saints on Monday).

By just looking at records and playoff implications, it makes complete sense that Vikings-Packers would be the big 4:25 p.m. game. It's just wild to see the league kicking the huge Cowboys audience away.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL